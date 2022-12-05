Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Is Up 13.71% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 13.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $52.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $49.92, the stock is 6.71% and 10.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 23.23% off its SMA200. ASO registered 15.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.74%.

The stock witnessed a 17.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.85%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22011 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $6.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.94 and Fwd P/E is 6.53. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.88% and -4.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.74M, and float is at 77.95M with Short Float at 18.51%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maini Manish,the company’sSVP, Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Maini Manish sold 97,640 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $50.85 per share for a total of $4.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Ennis William S. (SVP & CHRO) sold a total of 49,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $52.05 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34291.0 shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Maini Manish (SVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $50.85 for $5085.0. The insider now directly holds 147,639 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 13.10% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -34.00% lower over the same period.