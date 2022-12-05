Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -87.16% Change This Year

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is -87.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKBA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.8% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is 9.43% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -56.29% off its SMA200. AKBA registered -89.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.24%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.66%, and is 13.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has around 426 employees, a market worth around $53.13M and $297.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.37% and -90.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.50%).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.88M, and float is at 181.19M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burke Steven Keith,the company’sSVP, Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Burke Steven Keith sold 1,147 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $0.36 per share for a total of $416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that GILMAN STEVEN C (Director) sold a total of 4,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $0.36 per share for $1653.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43430.0 shares of the AKBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Burke Steven Keith (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 7,656 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $16619.0. The insider now directly holds 217,263 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 13.87% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is 12.56% higher over the same period.