Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) is -81.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $19.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIRD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is 1.24% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -39.17% off its SMA200. BIRD registered -82.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.19%.

The stock witnessed a -10.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.67%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $414.84M and $310.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.40% and -85.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.27M, and float is at 95.47M with Short Float at 8.52%.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bufano Michael J,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bufano Michael J sold 9,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $36486.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Vernachio Joseph (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $3.95 per share for $23313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BIRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Brown Timothy O. (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.86 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -34.00% down over the past 12 months.