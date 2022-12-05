AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ABC Stock Is Going Next

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is 30.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.68 and a high of $172.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $171.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36%.

Currently trading at $173.99, the stock is 7.83% and 15.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 16.64% off its SMA200. ABC registered 50.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.34%.

The stock witnessed a 12.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.79%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $35.05B and $238.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.65 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.05% and 1.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.20M, and float is at 162.29M with Short Float at 3.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $154.60 per share for a total of $2.05 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39.63 million shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Mauch Robert P. (Executive Vice President & COO) sold a total of 21,802 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $160.00 per share for $3.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20197.0 shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 11,480 shares at an average price of $141.72 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 205,178 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -45.23% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 20.21% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 13.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.