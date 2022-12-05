Are we looking at the next big move in Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)?

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is 104.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.88% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.54, the stock is -10.53% and -8.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.42% off its SMA200. CRK registered 115.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.48%.

The stock witnessed a -9.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.81%, and is -12.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.45 and Fwd P/E is 3.29. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.41% and -25.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.70% this year.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.48M, and float is at 81.10M with Short Float at 22.61%.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOSTER MORRIS E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FOSTER MORRIS E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $16.06 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that FOSTER MORRIS E (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $18.18 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, ALLISON M JAY (Chairman & CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $19.50 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 1,690,813 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is trading 90.89% up over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 47.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.