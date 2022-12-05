Are we looking at the next big move in MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is 38.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is 2.25% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 5.65% off its SMA200. MGI registered 78.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.21%.

The stock witnessed a 3.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.29%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.63% over the week and 0.65% over the month.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has around 3072 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.12 and Fwd P/E is 18.23. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.97% and -0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoneyGram International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -316.10% this year.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.60M, and float is at 89.28M with Short Float at 5.93%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greenwald Adrianna E.,the company’sChief Readiness Officer. SEC filings show that Greenwald Adrianna E. sold 8,825 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $10.67 per share for a total of $94163.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

MoneyGram International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Villareal Andres (Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 13,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $10.66 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the MGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Villasenor Robert L (GC, Corp Sec and CAO) disposed off 21,597 shares at an average price of $10.66 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 357,415 shares of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI).

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -10.73% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -15.38% lower over the same period. WEX Inc. (WEX) is 32.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.