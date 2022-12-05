BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) – The 17.48% Upside Potential Remains

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -7.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.37% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.79, the stock is 1.56% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. BCRX registered 7.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.39%.

The stock witnessed a 6.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.10%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 358 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $238.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.07% and -36.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.18M, and float is at 184.56M with Short Float at 15.10%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stonehouse Jon P,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Stonehouse Jon P sold 82,656 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $12.80 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Stonehouse Jon P (President & CEO) sold a total of 214,917 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $13.00 per share for $2.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Jones Michael L (Exec. Director, Finance – PAO) disposed off 8,600 shares at an average price of $13.01 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 11,198 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -70.23% down over the past 12 months and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is -71.91% lower over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 51.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.