Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Track to Reach $28.00 in a Year

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is -20.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $32.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $24.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.52% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.43, the stock is -0.89% and 0.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -14.95% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -20.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.84%.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.74%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.68% and -25.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.90% this year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.97M, and float is at 168.98M with Short Float at 4.77%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marone Anthony F. JR,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marone Anthony F. JR sold 405 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $24.96 per share for a total of $10107.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43557.0 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Keenan Katharine A (CEO & President) sold a total of 994 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $23.88 per share for $23740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Keenan Katharine A (CEO & President) disposed off 2,270 shares at an average price of $28.70 for $65160.0. The insider now directly holds 120,872 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -17.83% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -16.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.