Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is -82.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $10.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLND stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -27.21% and -37.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -64.71% off its SMA200. BLND registered -87.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.19%.

The stock witnessed a -42.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.10%, and is -5.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 10.95% over the month.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has around 1689 employees, a market worth around $323.44M and $273.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.17% and -87.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.10% this year.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.27M, and float is at 210.67M with Short Float at 6.97%.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sumner Crystal,the company’sHead of Legal, Compliance,Risk. SEC filings show that Sumner Crystal sold 12,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $15603.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Blend Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Sumner Crystal (Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk) sold a total of 41,257 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $1.34 per share for $55454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the BLND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Mayopoulos Timothy J (President) disposed off 41,242 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $68070.0. The insider now directly holds 510,032 shares of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND).

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -22.60% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -29.75% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -29.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.