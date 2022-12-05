Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is 0.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $31.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.05% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.9% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.98, the stock is 5.84% and 12.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.40% off its SMA200. BE registered -16.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$26.26.

The stock witnessed a 26.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.14%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 1719 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $1.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 135.68. Profit margin for the company is -26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.63% and -30.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.49M, and float is at 162.93M with Short Float at 9.39%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE,the company’sEVP, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 2,772 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $21.53 per share for a total of $59681.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Griffiths Glen (EVP, Services) sold a total of 683 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $21.58 per share for $14739.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Sridhar KR (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 7,424 shares at an average price of $21.45 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 474,514 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).