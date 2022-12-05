Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) – The 23.46% Upside Potential Remains

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is 1.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.89 and a high of $25.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $27.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 7.65% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.24, the stock is -8.27% and -1.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 2.07% off its SMA200. BLMN registered 13.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.53%.

The stock witnessed a -8.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.94%, and is -6.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $4.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.57 and Fwd P/E is 7.70. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.67% and -16.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.00% this year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.19M, and float is at 83.85M with Short Float at 12.27%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH ELIZABETH A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 203,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $22.93 per share for a total of $4.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that SMITH ELIZABETH A (Director) sold a total of 261,122 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $23.43 per share for $6.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Kunkel Julie T. (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $24.15 for $24147.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading -7.93% down over the past 12 months and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is -2.84% lower over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -9.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.