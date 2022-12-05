British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) – The 10.74% Upside Potential Remains

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is 13.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.97 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $41.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $47.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.04% off the consensus price target high of $49.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.98% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.31, the stock is 7.32% and 10.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 3.11% off its SMA200. BTI registered 24.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.15%.

The stock witnessed a 12.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.68%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 51809 employees, a market worth around $92.40B and $31.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.53. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.55% and -10.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading 18.74% up over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is 3.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.