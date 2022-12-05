Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is 24.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.07 and a high of $54.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPB stock was last observed hovering at around $53.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.64% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -38.72% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.10, the stock is 5.15% and 7.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 12.73% off its SMA200. CPB registered 33.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.30%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.12%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $16.23B and $8.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.60 and Fwd P/E is 17.76. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.01% and -0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Campbell Soup Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.00M, and float is at 192.10M with Short Float at 6.80%.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanzio Anthony,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Sanzio Anthony sold 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $47.35 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14445.0 shares.

Campbell Soup Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Ciongoli Adam G. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 18,321 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Ciongoli Adam G. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 17,924 shares at an average price of $50.01 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 129,919 shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 14.88% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 19.79% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 37.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.