Check out this: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) could be on the verge of a big rally

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is 19.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.73 and a high of $103.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $103.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.84% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -42.65% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.56, the stock is 18.43% and 19.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 24.74% off its SMA200. BMRN registered 24.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.22%.

The stock witnessed a 25.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.76%, and is 8.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3045 employees, a market worth around $18.29B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 267.24 and Fwd P/E is 69.86. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.24% and 2.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 288.60% this year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.60M, and float is at 184.48M with Short Float at 5.32%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mueller Brian,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mueller Brian sold 5,379 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $98.73 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28847.0 shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Ajer Jeffrey Robert (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $86.12 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41088.0 shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Alles Mark J (Director) acquired 3,625 shares at an average price of $86.75 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 10,905 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -4.02% lower over the past 12 months.