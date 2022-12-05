Check out this: Nucor Corporation (NUE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is 35.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.50 and a high of $187.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUE stock was last observed hovering at around $149.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.95% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -41.47% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.20, the stock is 8.37% and 19.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 16.99% off its SMA200. NUE registered 43.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.21.

The stock witnessed a 19.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.91%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) has around 28800 employees, a market worth around $40.20B and $43.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.80 and Fwd P/E is 12.18. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.24% and -17.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.40%).

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nucor Corporation (NUE) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nucor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 879.50% this year.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.10M, and float is at 255.14M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Nucor Corporation (NUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Gregory J,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Murphy Gregory J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $137.29 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49549.0 shares.

Nucor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Hollatz John J (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $134.40 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52282.0 shares of the NUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, QUERY KENNETH REX (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $141.64 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 76,100 shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE).