Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 33.33% Upside

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -11.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $4.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $3.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $5.19 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -37.85% lower than the price target low of $2.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is 14.89% and 16.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 6.13% at the moment leaves the stock 10.11% off its SMA200. CRON registered -21.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.90%.

The stock witnessed a 16.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.50%, and is 10.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 626 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $126.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.63% and -26.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.00% this year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.11M, and float is at 198.77M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADLER JASON MARC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ADLER JASON MARC bought 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $3.05 per share for a total of $20716.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that ADLER JASON MARC (Director) bought a total of 30,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $3.04 per share for $91847.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the CRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, ADLER JASON MARC (Director) acquired 22,700 shares at an average price of $3.03 for $68708.0. The insider now directly holds 446,076 shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON).