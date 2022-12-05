Euronav NV (EURN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:EURN Stock Is Going Next

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is 129.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $20.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98%.

Currently trading at $20.37, the stock is 5.28% and 14.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 5.05% at the moment leaves the stock 44.05% off its SMA200. EURN registered 122.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.00%.

The stock witnessed a 9.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.51%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Euronav NV (EURN) has around 3147 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $604.02M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.89. Distance from 52-week low is 157.69% and -1.83% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronav NV (EURN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year.

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.78M, and float is at 120.13M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Euronav NV (EURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.