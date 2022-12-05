EXEL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Now

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is -4.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.87 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 3.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.39, the stock is 3.82% and 6.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -10.02% off its SMA200. EXEL registered 5.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.02.

The stock witnessed a 2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.90%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 954 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.32 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.95% and -25.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelixis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.90% this year.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.15M, and float is at 315.46M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POSTE GEORGE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POSTE GEORGE sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $16.68 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Haley Patrick J. (EVP, Commercial) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $17.94 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Haley Patrick J. (EVP, Commercial) disposed off 18,812 shares at an average price of $18.21 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 239,818 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 13.87% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -56.19% lower over the same period.