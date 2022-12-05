Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is -50.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.61 and a high of $144.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $67.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.95% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -23.73% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.05, the stock is 15.96% and 8.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -25.67% off its SMA200. FIVN registered -50.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.82%.

The stock witnessed a 24.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.58%, and is 12.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 2138 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $744.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.40. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.00% and -52.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.23M, and float is at 69.43M with Short Float at 8.42%.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ACOSTA JACK L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ACOSTA JACK L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $63.16 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38597.0 shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Burkland Daniel P. (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 4,302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $57.82 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Alexy Kimberly (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $78.67 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 11,117 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -44.66% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -13.20% lower over the same period. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is -64.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.