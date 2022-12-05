FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is 11.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is -8.61% and -8.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock 16.48% off its SMA200. FREY registered 30.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.69%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.44%, and is -14.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 94.39% and -26.33% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.10% this year.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.70M, and float is at 90.61M with Short Float at 8.10%.