Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Is Down -18.28% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is -18.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.28 and a high of $36.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.67% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.48, the stock is 0.97% and 8.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 1.66% off its SMA200. GNTX registered -17.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.56%.

The stock witnessed a 10.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.35%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has around 4998 employees, a market worth around $6.74B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.19 and Fwd P/E is 15.65. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.35% and -22.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.58M, and float is at 233.47M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Downing Steven R,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Downing Steven R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $25.74 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Gentex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Wallace James H (Director) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $26.04 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14709.0 shares of the GNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, GOODE GARY F (Director) disposed off 2,845 shares at an average price of $30.17 for $85838.0. The insider now directly holds 27,861 shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who are the competitors?

