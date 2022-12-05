Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is -23.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.99 and a high of $153.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $103.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $103.08, the stock is 3.10% and -4.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -15.79% off its SMA200. GPN registered -15.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.51%.

The stock witnessed a -4.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.90%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $27.60B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 460.18 and Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.67% and -32.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.00% this year.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 275.03M, and float is at 267.47M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRUNO JOHN G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRUNO JOHN G sold 4,807 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $97.47 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11699.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that WOODS M TROY (Director) bought a total of 5,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $95.26 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, SHEFFIELD DAVID M (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $133.20 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 28,737 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -60.11% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -29.95% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 5.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.