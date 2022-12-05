Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is -11.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $16.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.03% off the consensus price target high of $17.20 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.56% lower than the price target low of $7.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.25, the stock is -6.98% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -25.59% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -12.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.52%.

The stock witnessed a -3.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.99%, and is -6.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.78 and Fwd P/E is 5.26. Profit margin for the company is 48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.95% and -49.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.30% this year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.89M, and float is at 122.22M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 110.82% up over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is 114.25% higher over the same period. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is -11.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.