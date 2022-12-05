Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is 8.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -12.41% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -36.57% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -10.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.39%.

The stock witnessed a 2.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.22%, and is -14.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 9.37% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $132.99M and $45.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 135.21% and -78.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.40% this year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.21M, and float is at 155.44M with Short Float at 6.31%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mudrick Capital Management, L.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $0.66 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22.01 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,050,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $0.70 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.63 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 713,490 shares at an average price of $0.74 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 23,681,359 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).