Is F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) a good stock to buy now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is 14.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.89, the stock is -0.77% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.47% off its SMA200. FNB registered 17.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.23%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.13%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3886 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.24 and Fwd P/E is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is 34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.54% and -5.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.91M, and float is at 347.26M with Short Float at 2.56%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bena Pamela A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $13.98 per share for a total of $6990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63675.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that MALONE DAVID J (Director) sold a total of 29,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $13.55 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89504.0 shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, CAMPBELL WILLIAM B (Director) acquired 850 shares at an average price of $11.38 for $9671.0. The insider now directly holds 125,583 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading 2.34% up over the past 12 months and S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) that is 19.17% higher over the same period. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is 14.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.