Is NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) a good stock to buy now?

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is -62.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 7.28% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -7.40% at the moment leaves the stock -37.71% off its SMA200. NAOV registered -62.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.44%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.44%, and is 50.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 60.24% over the week and 22.34% over the month.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $10.59M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.56% and -71.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 27.84M with Short Float at 1.76%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $23828.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

NanoVibronix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that BROWN STEPHEN RUSSELL (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $0.57 per share for $2296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the NAOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Cassirer Aurora (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $1380.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV).

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sientra Inc. (SIEN) that is trading -92.92% down over the past 12 months and KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) that is -14.66% lower over the same period.