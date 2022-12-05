Is OmniAb Inc. (OABI) a good stock to buy now?

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) is -60.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OABI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 33.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is 43.42% and -40.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 18.51% at the moment leaves the stock -56.87% off its SMA200. OABI registered a loss of -60.69% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 64.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.81%, and is 52.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.49% over the week and 17.35% over the month.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $403.67M and $39.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.85% and -62.19% from its 52-week high.

OmniAb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.53M, and float is at 78.25M with Short Float at 3.09%.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at OmniAb Inc. (OABI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $3.39 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

OmniAb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that GUSTAFSON KURT A (EVP, Finance and CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $2.81 per share for $28100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the OABI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Cochran Jennifer R. (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $92928.0. The insider now directly holds 55,226 shares of OmniAb Inc. (OABI).