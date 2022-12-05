IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is 37.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $24.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -35.65% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.06, the stock is 11.48% and 12.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 53.28% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 55.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.31%.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.28%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 160.56% and -5.22% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.28M, and float is at 119.13M with Short Float at 6.86%.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SBLENDORIO GLENN,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that SBLENDORIO GLENN sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $23.01 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Westby Keith (SVP & COO) sold a total of 72,916 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $23.92 per share for $1.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69128.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Simms Christopher Paul (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 12,272 shares at an average price of $11.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 28,547 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).