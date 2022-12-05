Masco Corporation (MAS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is -27.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $71.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84%.

Currently trading at $50.92, the stock is 4.29% and 6.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -1.92% off its SMA200. MAS registered -24.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.60%.

The stock witnessed a 15.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.13%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $11.39B and $8.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.96 and Fwd P/E is 13.85. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.29% and -28.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Masco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.00M, and float is at 224.74M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner Reginald M JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Turner Reginald M JR sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $46.81 per share for a total of $51488.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28766.0 shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Allman Keith J. (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $48.79 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Allman Keith J. (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $52.02 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 288,295 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading -13.66% down over the past 12 months. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is -37.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.