MP Materials Corp. (MP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is -25.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.19 and a high of $60.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82%.

Currently trading at $33.75, the stock is 3.65% and 10.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -8.21% off its SMA200. MP registered -23.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.81%.

The stock witnessed a 16.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.07%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $533.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.83 and Fwd P/E is 26.51. Profit margin for the company is 50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.87% and -43.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 359.70% this year.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.54M, and float is at 145.08M with Short Float at 8.48%.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

A total of 201 insider transactions have happened at MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 194 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Corbett Ryan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Corbett Ryan sold 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $32.39 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

MP Materials Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Gold Daniel Allen (Director) sold a total of 150,489 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $33.20 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.13 million shares of the MP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, QVT Financial LP (Director by Deputization) disposed off 150,489 shares at an average price of $33.20 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,132,765 shares of MP Materials Corp. (MP).