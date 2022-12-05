PagerDuty Inc. (PD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is -31.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $38.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.34% off the consensus price target high of $33.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 21.1% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.67, the stock is 7.39% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 5.11% at the moment leaves the stock -11.25% off its SMA200. PD registered -27.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.03%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $325.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 311.45. Profit margin for the company is -38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.32% and -38.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.15M, and float is at 81.38M with Short Float at 8.07%.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Howard,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wilson Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $25.09 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that Wilson Howard (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 11,365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $25.03 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Wilson Howard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $25.02 for $40032.0. The insider now directly holds 429,773 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -22.60% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -29.75% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -29.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.