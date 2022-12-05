Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PNW Stock Is Going Next

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is 10.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.03 and a high of $80.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNW stock was last observed hovering at around $77.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.15% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -39.5% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.12, the stock is 6.55% and 13.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 7.31% off its SMA200. PNW registered 19.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.81%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.30%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $8.81B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.77 and Fwd P/E is 18.55. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.34% and -2.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.21M, and float is at 112.50M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lockwood Barbara D,the company’sSVP, Public Policy, APS. SEC filings show that Lockwood Barbara D sold 3,489 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $74.25 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -3.86% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 8.60% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -15.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.