Positives for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) as stock gains in recent trading

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -8.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.53 and a high of $22.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.40, the stock is -0.12% and 4.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -0.81% off its SMA200. ARCC registered -4.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.35%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.67%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -15.26% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 517.46M, and float is at 509.08M with Short Float at 3.87%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROLL PENELOPE F,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $19.04 per share for a total of $47600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54500.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that HENSON MARY BETH (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $19.77 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.77 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 52,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).