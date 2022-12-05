Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) is -94.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $103.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMED stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46%.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is 59.53% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.49 million and changing 46.06% at the moment leaves the stock -62.75% off its SMA200. RMED registered -95.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.13%.

The stock witnessed a 31.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.12%, and is 86.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.99% over the week and 13.70% over the month.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $9.26M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.08% and -95.52% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.50% this year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16M, and float is at 2.15M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.