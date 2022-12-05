Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is -62.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.88 and a high of $14.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 35.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.25, the stock is -33.63% and -36.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -52.07% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -71.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.57%.

The stock witnessed a -41.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.58%, and is -28.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.18% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $565.11M and $8.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.90. Distance from 52-week low is 12.85% and -78.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.00% this year.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.03M, and float is at 124.91M with Short Float at 4.93%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Douglas M,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $6.41 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.7 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $6.80 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85505.0 shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Campbell Douglas M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $6.67 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,870,214 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).