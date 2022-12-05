Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) is -98.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -26.76% and -75.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -96.31% off its SMA200. STRY registered -98.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.34%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -36.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -92.36%, and is -9.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.10% over the week and 18.95% over the month.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $30.32M and $29.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.90% and -98.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.50%).

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.69M, and float is at 118.94M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 17 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $3.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6580.0 shares.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 42,049 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $0.19 per share for $7998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.97 million shares of the STRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 35 shares at an average price of $0.19 for $7.0. The insider now directly holds 6,597 shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY).