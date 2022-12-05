TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -53.84% Change This Year

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is -53.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $20.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.08% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -119.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.77, the stock is 14.01% and 34.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing 9.35% at the moment leaves the stock 26.20% off its SMA200. TGTX registered -47.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.32%.

The stock witnessed a 45.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.97%, and is 8.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.62% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 152.01% and -57.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.00%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.33M, and float is at 133.34M with Short Float at 14.76%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEISS MICHAEL S,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that WEISS MICHAEL S sold 30,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $18.31 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.99 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) sold a total of 9,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $18.31 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) disposed off 75,312 shares at an average price of $19.20 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 578,136 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading -9.79% down over the past 12 months and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is -72.83% lower over the same period.