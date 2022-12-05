These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is -6.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $148.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $139.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.74%.

Currently trading at $135.04, the stock is 2.16% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 15.68% off its SMA200. ANET registered 9.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.89%.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.12%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2993 employees, a market worth around $40.92B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.80 and Fwd P/E is 24.90. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.53% and -9.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.93M, and float is at 234.13M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 228 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 131 and purchases happening 97 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCool John F,the company’sChief Platform Officer. SEC filings show that McCool John F sold 3,082 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $135.23 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $127.38 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3244.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) disposed off 19,500 shares at an average price of $127.40 for $2.48 million. The insider now directly holds 251,100 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -27.49% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is 3.89% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -21.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.