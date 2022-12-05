These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is 4.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.24 and a high of $118.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $117.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.46% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -15.53% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.00, the stock is 14.49% and 26.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 33.14% off its SMA200. ROST registered 7.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.86%.

The stock witnessed a 28.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.17%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $41.03B and $18.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.88 and Fwd P/E is 23.73. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.87% and 0.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 344.88M, and float is at 338.20M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUSH MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $81.46 per share for a total of $81456.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34496.0 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -45.23% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -33.13% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 14.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.