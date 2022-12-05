These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SNDL Inc. (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -45.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $8.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is 22.79% and 32.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.06 million and changing 8.68% at the moment leaves the stock -14.32% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -47.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.95.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 36.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.79%, and is 15.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $724.22M and $208.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.69% and -64.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.46M, and float is at 236.26M with Short Float at 8.20%.