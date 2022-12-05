Things appear to be looking up for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is 38.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $13.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.55% off the consensus price target high of $13.75 offered by analysts, but current levels are 26.97% higher than the price target low of $11.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.45, the stock is -3.52% and -3.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -4.52% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. EBR registered 37.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.43%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.01%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 12126 employees, a market worth around $19.78B and $37.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.99. Distance from 52-week low is 63.60% and -18.63% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.11%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -3.86% down over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is 12.43% higher over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is 13.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.