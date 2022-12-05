Things appear to be looking up for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) is -52.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $6.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHCR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.74% lower than the price target low of $1.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 24.74% and 16.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock -2.05% off its SMA200. SHCR registered -62.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.07%.

The stock witnessed a 16.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.88%, and is 18.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has around 3279 employees, a market worth around $731.09M and $438.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.64% and -64.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.00%).

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sharecare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.62M, and float is at 317.85M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blalock Michael,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Blalock Michael bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $10201.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Sharecare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Blalock Michael (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $2.55 per share for $15276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the SHCR stock.