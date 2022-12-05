TNXP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Now

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is -96.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $14.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.0% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -8.29% and -17.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -85.42% off its SMA200. TNXP registered -97.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.05%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.28%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.49% and -97.26% from its 52-week high.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.54M, and float is at 57.50M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEDERMAN SETH,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $34200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24235.0 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that LEDERMAN SETH (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $0.24 per share for $24500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TNXP stock.