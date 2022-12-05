Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Track to Reach $535.00 in a Year

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is 14.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $330.80 and a high of $477.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULTA stock was last observed hovering at around $472.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $535.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.35% off the consensus price target high of $607.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -20.85% lower than the price target low of $390.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $471.33, the stock is 7.79% and 13.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 17.72% off its SMA200. ULTA registered 22.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.55%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.40%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $24.29B and $9.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.08 and Fwd P/E is 20.44. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.48% and -1.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (64.30%).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 478.20% this year.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.61M, and float is at 50.51M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Halligan Catherine Ann,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Halligan Catherine Ann sold 276 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $445.86 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2168.0 shares.

Ulta Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Ryan Anita Jane (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 594 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $440.53 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2482.0 shares of the ULTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Halligan Catherine Ann (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $428.81 for $85762.0. The insider now directly holds 2,444 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Target Corporation (TGT) that is trading -33.13% down over the past 12 months and Macy’s Inc. (M) that is -15.31% lower over the same period.