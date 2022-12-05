Unilever PLC (UL) Is Down -4.26% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -4.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.44 and a high of $54.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $51.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $51.50, the stock is 7.02% and 12.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 11.79% off its SMA200. UL registered 0.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.71%.

The stock witnessed a 14.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.47%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $128.26B and $57.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.10. Distance from 52-week low is 21.35% and -5.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.52B with Short Float at 0.15%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading 3.56% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 2.27% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 37.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.