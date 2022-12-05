Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Track to Reach $26.00 in a Year

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is 0.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.81 and a high of $33.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.52% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -34.23% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.53, the stock is 14.15% and 24.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 28.41% off its SMA200. URBN registered -6.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.38%.

The stock witnessed a 29.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.56%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has around 9660 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.45. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.80% and -12.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.70% this year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.04M, and float is at 60.42M with Short Float at 12.00%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayne Azeez,the company’sChief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Hayne Azeez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $25.02 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Conforti Frank (Co-President & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25960.0 shares of the URBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Hayne Azeez (CAO & General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $26.61 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is trading 14.15% up over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -27.07% lower over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -1.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.