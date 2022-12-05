Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 71.2% Upside

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) is -82.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.44, the stock is -33.91% and -50.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -68.18% off its SMA200. VCSA registered -85.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.26.

The stock witnessed a -60.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.50%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $643.26M and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.71. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.35% and -86.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -700.00% this year.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.84M, and float is at 113.85M with Short Float at 10.66%.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breon Eric,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Breon Eric sold 289,673 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $4.03 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Vacasa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Breon Eric (Director) sold a total of 143,564 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $4.05 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the VCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Breon Eric (Director) disposed off 4,600 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $18400.0. The insider now directly holds 1,001,126 shares of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA).