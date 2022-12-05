Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -62.0% Upside

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is -92.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $24.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAPO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $0.88 for the next 12 months. It is also -62.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -116.0% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 137.47% and 33.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 20.00% at the moment leaves the stock -64.11% off its SMA200. VAPO registered -92.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.41%.

The stock witnessed a -23.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.35%, and is 120.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.99% over the week and 25.50% over the month.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $39.85M and $70.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 252.17% and -93.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.50%).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.70M, and float is at 23.85M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIKEN JAMES W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LIKEN JAMES W bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $57338.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Vapotherm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Landry John (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 16,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $0.79 per share for $13337.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13550.0 shares of the VAPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Landry John (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 135,000 shares at an average price of $0.78 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 303,074 shares of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 20.21% up over the past 12 months and ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is -8.98% lower over the same period. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is -69.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.