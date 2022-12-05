Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VAXX Stock Is Going Next

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) is -63.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAXX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is 18.16% and 17.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -14.29% at the moment leaves the stock -29.64% off its SMA200. VAXX registered -78.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.46%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 55.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.82%, and is 17.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.13% over the week and 15.79% over the month.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $254.18M and -$0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.90% and -81.62% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.04M, and float is at 49.46M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 12,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $29111.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Vaxxinity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $2.40 per share for $60656.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.45 million shares of the VAXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) disposed off 10,923 shares at an average price of $2.33 for $25462.0. The insider now directly holds 838,733 shares of Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX).

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 51.19% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -4.02% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 48.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.