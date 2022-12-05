Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is -31.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.02 and a high of $274.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VEEV stock was last observed hovering at around $191.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.52% off its average median price target of $214.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.04% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -2.88% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.90, the stock is -4.36% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -8.63% at the moment leaves the stock -7.65% off its SMA200. VEEV registered -33.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.95%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.90%, and is -5.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has around 5482 employees, a market worth around $26.79B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.21 and Fwd P/E is 38.10. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.81% and -36.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.95M, and float is at 139.50M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wallach Matthew J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wallach Matthew J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $169.49 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2546.0 shares.

Veeva Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Wallach Matthew J (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $166.20 per share for $1.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2546.0 shares of the VEEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Chamberlain Paul Edward (Director) disposed off 260 shares at an average price of $179.99 for $46797.0. The insider now directly holds 16,443 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -5.50% down over the past 12 months and Model N Inc. (MODN) that is 43.53% higher over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -22.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.